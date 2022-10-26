Singled Out: Lindsey's Save Me

Promo photo Promo photo

Nashville based rocker Lindsey just released a new single called "Save Me" from her forthcoming "Out Of The Ashes" EP, and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I wrote Save Me as I was experiencing one of the lowest points in my life. From a young age, I battled with depression. As I grew older, the depression grew darker, heavier, and at my breaking point, suffocating. I accepted that this was just a part of who I was and was something I would always have to live with. Save Me is my version of a battle cry..it's me saying I will no longer lay down and accept defeat. I choose to wake up every day and fight. I choose truth instead of the lies the darkness tried to fill my head with. The truth I found is in Jesus Christ. He gives me strength to not give up, and the power to overcome.

The decision to wake up every day and overcome is not easy, I would be lying if I said it was, but it does get easier over time. You just have to keep fighting because there is light on the other end of the tunnel. It might look small from a distance, but all you need is a spark to light the way. I hope that when people hear Save Me, no matter what they are going through, they know they are not alone. I want people to feel empowered to fight back against their own demons. Save Me is the first of five singles I am releasing under the project titled "Out of the Ashes". Each song links itself to the next as I take the listener on a journey through different experiences I've had in my life. Themes of rescue, redemption, and triumph echo throughout the music. Going into the studio and bringing Save Me to life was a surreal experience. I am so grateful to have been surrounded by so many talented creatives who helped bring this project to life, and I'm blessed to have a great team by my side championing this project. I made so many fond memories during our time of creating "Out of the Ashes", and I'm excited for the world to hear these songs that mean so much to me.

Looking back to when I was younger, I never would have dreamed I would be where I am today. Mentally or physically. Once a quiet girl in the back of the class, writing poems, sketching in her notebook, and feeling alone in this world. Now, an overcomer with the capacity to help others. "Out of the Ashes" is a vulnerable project with much intentionality. I wanted to write the songs that would've helped me as a child. Pulling back the curtain and sharing my story is my way of contributing to a world where one can feel so disconnected and isolated despite the instant connection online. My inboxes are always open if anyone needs to talk. You are not alone.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Lindsey here

Related Stories

Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues

Lindsey Buckingham Postpones Tour Due To COVID-19

Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit Recruits Lindsey Buckingham For 'Simple Man'

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Late Night TV

Lindsey Music and Merch

News > Lindsey