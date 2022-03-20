Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit Recruits Lindsey Buckingham For 'Simple Man'

Album cover art

The Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit has released a music video for his new single "Simple Man". The track comes from his forthcoming solo album, Day By Day," which will arrive on May 6th.

Schmit called on some famous friends to join him on "Simple Man". It features lead guitar from Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsey Buckingham, and vocal harmonies from Beach Boys alumni Chris Farmer and Matt Jardine.

The video's director Ava Warbrick had this to say about the clip, "I wanted to create a contemplative mood. Like a meditation. Slow panning shots in a rotating motion to illustrate the passing of time.

"The three Timothy's are evocative of the harmonized vocals. We shot the music video on 16mm Kodak film to give room and texture to the California landscape and to elicit a nostalgia. A slow burn for reflection.

"The video, shot in and around Timothy's music studio, to me feels like an authentic document of the space and this moment in time." Watch the video below:

