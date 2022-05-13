Lindsey Buckingham Postpones Tour Due To COVID-19

Album cover art

(hennemusic) Former Fleetwood Mac icon Lindsey Buckingham has postponed his upcoming European tour after he and other members of his live entourage contracted COVID-19.

The two-week run was set to open in Dublin, Ireland on May 17 and be followed by a series of three UK shows before travelling across the continent for another six events and wrapping up with an appearance at Denmark's Heartland Festival on June 2.

"It is with great sadness that we are announcing the postponement of Lindsey's European tour which had been due to begin next week," shared his team on social media. "Along with other members of his band and crew, Lindsey contracted Covid-19 at the end of his latest North American tour, forcing that to end prematurely. Unfortunately he's still recovering and has no choice but to move the upcoming tour to a later date. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

