.

Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues

Keavin Wiggins | 10-03-2022

Lindsey Buckingham Social media capture
Social media capture

Former Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham has been forced to cancel the remaining dates of his UK/European tour due to ongoing health issues.

Buckingham was scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week. His camp broke the news via Twitter with the following tweet, "Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour.

"Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future."

Related Stories
Lindsey Buckingham Postpones Tour Due To COVID-19

Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit Recruits Lindsey Buckingham For 'Simple Man'

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Late Night TV

Lindsey Buckingham Announces 2022 European Tour

Lindsey Buckingham Shares New Song 'Scream'

News > Lindsey Buckingham

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues- U2's Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour- Paul Di'Anno- Rush- more

Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Rocks With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready On Miniseries Finale- more

Muse and Evanescence North American Tour- Iron Maiden Expand The Number Of The Beast- Bruce Springsteen- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival

The Pixies - Doggerel

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots

Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix

Live: The Killers Rock Chicago

Latest News

Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour

A Day To Remember And Wage War Unplugging For Theater Tour

Miranda Lambert To Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues

Reba McEntire Expands Live In Concert Tour

U2 Frontman Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour

Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno Takes Stage Day After Hospital Release

Rush Reflects On Returning To Last Stage They Played With Neil Peart