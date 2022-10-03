Former Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham has been forced to cancel the remaining dates of his UK/European tour due to ongoing health issues.
Buckingham was scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week. His camp broke the news via Twitter with the following tweet, "Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour.
"Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future."
Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit Recruits Lindsey Buckingham For 'Simple Man'
Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Late Night TV
Lindsey Buckingham Announces 2022 European Tour
Lindsey Buckingham Shares New Song 'Scream'
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues- U2's Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour- Paul Di'Anno- Rush- more
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Rocks With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready On Miniseries Finale- more
Muse and Evanescence North American Tour- Iron Maiden Expand The Number Of The Beast- Bruce Springsteen- more
Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix
Live: The Killers Rock Chicago
Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour
A Day To Remember And Wage War Unplugging For Theater Tour
Miranda Lambert To Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues
Reba McEntire Expands Live In Concert Tour
U2 Frontman Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour
Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno Takes Stage Day After Hospital Release
Rush Reflects On Returning To Last Stage They Played With Neil Peart