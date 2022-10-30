.

Joe Walsh Rocks The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Bruce Henne | 10-30-2022

Joe Walsh VetsAid promo
VetsAid promo

(hennemusic) Joe Walsh performed his 1973 classic, "Rocky Mountain Way", on the October 27 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and the program is sharing video of the appearance.

Walsh teamed up with Louis Cato and The Late Show Band for the song, which was first featured on his second solo album, "The Smoker You Drink, The Player You Get"; the single reached No. 23 on the US Billboard charts while helping the project hit No. 6 on the album charts.

Walsh was on hand to promote the 2022 edition of his annual VetsAid concert, which raises funds for US veterans and their families. The November 13 event at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will see Walsh reunite with the James Gang alongside guest Dave Grohl, and performances by Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders.

Watch the "Rocky Mountain Way" performance here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

