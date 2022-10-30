Singled Out: Silver Cave's Exit

Exit single art

Silver Cave just released a brand new single called "Exit" and to celebrate we asked Trent Rowland to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Exit is a song about wanting to leave your life. To clarify, you don't want to die. You understand that life is still a precious thing to be cherished. That said, you wish that as you navigated it, there was a door, an exit, that you could step through. Your problems, your anxieties, your sadness, cannot follow you through. It stays behind with your life. You just get to live in that quiet, peaceful space until you are ready to re-enter and give it all another go.

I see this door every time I'm flattened by another of life's challenges. I've never truly felt like I've been capable of handling that adversity. However, I know that this is not a door I can go through. I cannot merely exit and enter this life as I please. No one can. With that, I try to make up for lost time and become more resilient. This song is a good starting point.

Exit really supports the other songs of the Ill-Equipped EP in a beautiful way I think. Each was written in a deeply troubling period for me. But together, they can make a formidable whole and serve as a monument to my perseverance in those times. Thank you for listening. We keep going!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Silver Cave's Dumptrucks

Singled Out: Silver Cave's Claws

Singled Out: Silver Cave's Red (Pokemon)

Silver Cave Singled Out Week: Days

Silver Cave Music and Merch

News > Silver Cave