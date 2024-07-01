Singled Out: Silver Cave's Sparks Fly (Taylor Swift)

Silver Cave just released their new covers EP, and to celebrate we asked mastermind Trent Rowland to tell us about one of the tracks and he selected their take on Taylor Swift's "Sparks Fly". Here is the story:

"Sparks Fly" is the second track on Taylor Swift's third album Speak Now. I had known about Taylor Swift as that teenager in the country world, but this record is where I became a TRUE fan of hers. I've followed her career closely since, and have seen her become the sun the entire music industry revolves around.

She is one of my greatest inspirations as a songwriter, and while our styles are completely different, her influence on me is probably why I've labeled Silver Cave as "Singer-Songwriter Metal." Bringing some brutality to her music fits snugly within that ethos. Silver Cave brings the heavy and the melodic together.

I'm overjoyed to share this with you! Whether you like pop music or heavier music, welcome! Let's all enjoy it together. Thank you for listening!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

