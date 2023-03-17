Singled Out: Silver Cave's Beautiful - Say I (Creed)

Silver Cave just released their new EP Beautiful / Say I, featuring their take on the classic Creed songs "Beautiful" and "Say I". To celebrate we asked Trent Rowland to tell us why he decided to take on the tracks. Here is the story:

I grew up in the late 90s and the early 2000s. This was an era ruled by a band that I LOVED, but no one else seemed to like at all. I remember hearing "My Sacrifice" on the radio and it quickly became my favorite song. There was a level of bombast, heaviness, and melancholy that I really didn't hear from other songs on the radio at the time. In fact, when I finally got Creed's 2001 album Weathered, I was surprised to find that many of their songs were much more intense. And again, I LOVED them.

I was ridiculed by my friends, but I didn't care. I began to explore their other music as well and was soon immersing myself in everything they'd ever done. I wasn't really aware of the magnitude of the negativity surrounding them in their heyday, I just knew that my friends thought I was lame. But, I knew that something about this music spoke to my heart in a way that could lift me up to the ceiling with its explosiveness, as well as move me with its stark sadness. They were so much more to me than their radio songs, and had so much more to say as well.

That is why I chose to cover "Beautiful" and "Say I" from their album, Human Clay. I'm sure you've seen the album cover somewhere, as it was a MEGA hit. It sold over 10 million copies! It also features two of their biggest songs in "With Arms Wide Open" and "Higher". Beautiful / Say I is my ode to the Creed that I knew that many others did not. I wanted to take two lesser-known tracks and invite listeners to experience, or re-experience, them in a way that showcases both the shades of heaviness of Silver Cave, as well as the shades of heaviness that many may have missed from a band that serves as one of my biggest inspirations.

Thank you for listening, my friends!

