Singled Out: Silver Cave's I Did My Best

Silver Cave just released a brand new single called "I Did My Best", the final track from their "Ill-Equipped" EP, and to celebrate we asked Trent Rowland to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I have wrestled with the idea since I was a boy. It was a cruel lesson that I had to learn, but sometimes you do your very best and it isn't enough. I feel as though my generation was raised with the idea that if you do your best, everything will always work out. However, I was bitterly disappointed that that was not always the case.
That is what I wrote I Did My Best about. In it, I try to reconcile that feeling and bring about hope in some form. For me, I find that while we may not always be successful, we can take solace in the attempt. The desires in our hearts and our willingness to try to make them a reality define who we are more than our successes. That really is all that we are.
I Did My Best is a highly emotional song for me and the emotional peak of the Ill-Equipped EP. The collection as a whole has been filled with some hopeless or dark material, but, as always, I hope that those of you listening can glean some hope from it. Thank you for listening! While this release may be complete, Silver Cave will return sooner than you think!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
Singled Out: Silver Cave's Exit
Singled Out: Silver Cave's Dumptrucks
Singled Out: Silver Cave's Claws
Singled Out: Silver Cave's Red (Pokemon)
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration- Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer- more
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more
Pantera Classic 'Rise' Cover By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag- Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video- Of Mice & Men- more
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Pantera's Rex Brown Sidelined By COVID
Singled Out: Silver Cave's I Did My Best
Pink Floyd Shared First New Song Since 1994 'Hey Hey Rise Up' (2022 In Review)
Lamb Of God 'Wake Up Dead' With Megadeth (2022 In Review)
The Eagles Parted Ways With Member (2022 In Review)
Pasadena Pays Tribute To Van Halen With Public Performance Stage (2022 In Review)
Queen's Roger Taylor Dedicated OBE To Taylor Hawkins (2022 In Review)
Jack White Proposed And Got Married Onstage At Tour Kick Off (2022 In Review)