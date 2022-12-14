Singled Out: Silver Cave's I Did My Best

Silver Cave just released a brand new single called "I Did My Best", the final track from their "Ill-Equipped" EP, and to celebrate we asked Trent Rowland to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I have wrestled with the idea since I was a boy. It was a cruel lesson that I had to learn, but sometimes you do your very best and it isn't enough. I feel as though my generation was raised with the idea that if you do your best, everything will always work out. However, I was bitterly disappointed that that was not always the case.

That is what I wrote I Did My Best about. In it, I try to reconcile that feeling and bring about hope in some form. For me, I find that while we may not always be successful, we can take solace in the attempt. The desires in our hearts and our willingness to try to make them a reality define who we are more than our successes. That really is all that we are.

I Did My Best is a highly emotional song for me and the emotional peak of the Ill-Equipped EP. The collection as a whole has been filled with some hopeless or dark material, but, as always, I hope that those of you listening can glean some hope from it. Thank you for listening! While this release may be complete, Silver Cave will return sooner than you think!

