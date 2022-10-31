.

Coldplay Break Record With Global Cinema Broadcast

10-31-2022

Coldplay Event poster
Event poster

(Atlantic Records) On Saturday night (October 29th), Coldplay's triumphant show at Buenos Aires' River Plate stadium - one of ten sold out nights at the venue - was broadcast live to cinema audiences in 81 countries around the world - a record-breaking number of countries for a live cinema event.

Marc Allenby, CEO, Trafalgar Releasing who broadcast the shows, said in the announcement, "We are delighted to be partnering again with the Coldplay team on this major live broadcast, having established a successful partnership with the 2018 documentary release A Head Full Of Dreams.

"We are also extending our partnership with CJ 4DPlex on this live event featuring one of the world's biggest artists, giving fans the opportunity to experience the phenomenal Music Of The Spheres tour on the big screen across the globe in unison."

As well performing classic hits from across their career in a stadium bursting with lights, lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands, Coldplay were joined on stage by Jin of BTS for the debut live performance of The Astronaut - Jin's new solo single, co-written by Coldplay. The full video of the performance (taken from the cinema presentation) can be seen below:

Related Stories


Coldplay Break Record With Global Cinema Broadcast

Coldplay Live Concert Hitting Movie Theaters Across The World

Bruce Springsteen Jams With Coldplay In New Jersey

Coldplay Share First Spotify Singles Recordings

Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available

Coldplay Music and Merch

News > Coldplay

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

AC/DC In The Studio For Halloween- KISS Stream Unreleased 'Not For The Innocent' Demo- Jello Biafra Pays Tribute To D.H. Peligro- more

Journey Preview New Live In Concert At Lollapalooza Package- Dead Kennedys' D.H. Peligro Dies From Accidental Fall- Iron Maiden- more

Rock and Roll Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Dead At 87- Disturbed Share Divisive- Metallica's Kirk Hammett- Halestorm- more

Matt Sorum Reunites With Guns N' Roses Bandmates For 'Judgement Day'- Motley Crue Replace Mick Mars With John 5- more

advertisement

Reviews

Quick Flicks: This is GWAR

Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia

Quick Flicks: Special Halloween Edition

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Items for Autumn Travel

Latest News

AC/DC In The Studio For Halloween

KISS Stream Unreleased 'Not For The Innocent' Demo

Jello Biafra Pays Tribute To Dead Kennedys Bandmate D.H. Peligro

Motionless In White Premiere 'Werewolf' Video

Noel Gallagher Recruits Johnny Marr For Pretty Boy

Singled Out: Them's Welcome to Fear City

John Entwistle's 'Bogeyman' Featuring Keith Moon Gets New Lyric Video

Michael Monroe Releases Dark 'Derelict Palace' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.