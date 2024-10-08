Coldplay Announce North American Tour Dates

(Atlantic) Coldplay have announced 10 new North America dates for May, June and July 2025 as part of their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The announcement follows Friday's release of the band's tenth album, Moon Music ("Peak Coldplay"- Rolling Stone, "Coldplay fans are in for a treat" - Daily Mail). The band performed WE PRAY and ALL MY LOVE from the album on this Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live, before playing a special, intimate show for SIRIUS at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg last night.
The newly-announced shows include the band's debut stadium dates in Stanford, El Paso, Denver, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Madison. The Madison concert will mark the first music event announced at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium in 28 years. Additionally, Coldplay will be one of the first to perform at Toronto's newest venue, Rogers Stadium, which opens in 2025.
Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the all-time highest attended tour by a group. The tour has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, picking up accolades including Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 AMAs and Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.
Last month, Coldplay sold out an unprecedented 10 shows at London's Wembley Stadium. The band also sold out all three of their first headline stadium shows in India as well as four nights in Abu Dhabi, and a whopping six nights in Seoul.
MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2025 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
MAY
31: Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium
JUNE
6: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
10: Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
13: El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium
JULY
7: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium
8: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium
15: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
19: Madison, WI - Camp Randall Stadium
22: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
26: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
Preview Coldplay's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance
Coldplay Bringing Music Of The Spheres World Tour To New Territories
Coldplay To Play Exclusive Concert For SiriusXM
Coldplay Reveal 'Moon Music' Track Details
Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Dead RIP- KISS Making Documentary About Farewell Tour- AC/DC Dominate Chart- Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut- more
Iron Maiden Launch North American Future Past Tour- Converge Release Live Album For Hurricane Helene Relief- Motley Crue Pizza Launched- more
Brantley Gilbert Reduces Tickets To $15 For Hurricane Helene Aid- Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings & James Taylor Come Together for Concert for Carolina- more
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Fleetwood Mac Weekend Coming To AXS TV to Celebrate Julien's Christine McVie Auction
Planes Mistaken For Stars Stream New Song 'Arrow'
Less Than Jake Announce Uncharted EP With 'Sunny Side' Video
The Used's Bert McCracken Launching robbietheused Fall Tour
Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Launching Book Tour Today
The Motels Cancel 2024 Shows Due To Cancer Treatment Side Effect
Knocked Loose To Headline Pure Noise Records Anniversary Show
Imminence Announce North American Headline Tour