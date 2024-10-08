Coldplay Announce North American Tour Dates

(Atlantic) Coldplay have announced 10 new North America dates for May, June and July 2025 as part of their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The announcement follows Friday's release of the band's tenth album, Moon Music ("Peak Coldplay"- Rolling Stone, "Coldplay fans are in for a treat" - Daily Mail). The band performed WE PRAY and ALL MY LOVE from the album on this Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live, before playing a special, intimate show for SIRIUS at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg last night.

The newly-announced shows include the band's debut stadium dates in Stanford, El Paso, Denver, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Madison. The Madison concert will mark the first music event announced at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium in 28 years. Additionally, Coldplay will be one of the first to perform at Toronto's newest venue, Rogers Stadium, which opens in 2025.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the all-time highest attended tour by a group. The tour has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, picking up accolades including Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 AMAs and Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

Last month, Coldplay sold out an unprecedented 10 shows at London's Wembley Stadium. The band also sold out all three of their first headline stadium shows in India as well as four nights in Abu Dhabi, and a whopping six nights in Seoul.

MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2025 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

MAY

31: Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium

JUNE

6: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

10: Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

13: El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

JULY

7: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

8: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

15: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

19: Madison, WI - Camp Randall Stadium

22: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

26: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

