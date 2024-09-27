Preview Coldplay's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance

CBS have shared a preview of Coldplay's upcoming interview on CBS News Sunday Morning. The band's appearance on the popular Sunday morning show is scheduled to air this weekend (September 29th) at 9AM ET.
The band appear on the television program to discuss their forthcoming new studio album, "Moon Music", which is set to be released by Atlantic Records on October 4, 2024.
A preview clip has been shared via the program's official X account with the caption "Members of Coldplay, who are in the middle of the 'biggest rock tour of all time,' tell @AnthonyMasonCBS how everything is clicking into place for them: 'I think this is the point where we are most happy.'" Watch the clip below.
Members of Coldplay, who are in the middle of the "biggest rock tour of all time," tell @AnthonyMasonCBS how everything is clicking into place for them: "I think this is the point where we are most happy."— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) September 27, 2024
Their interview airs Sunday. pic.twitter.com/kzy1GyyxNp
CBS also sent over the following transcripts with an excerpt of the interview:
ANTHONY MASON: There is an incredible sense of community in your concerts.
JONNY BUCKLAND: I think this is the point where we are most happy. I think we got to that point by being in a band for 25 years and then finally it all sort of clicking into place and accepting each other in way that maybe we never did before.
ANTHONY MASON: Is that just a process of time?
CHRIS MARTIN: Well, I think a process of time and hard work. We've worked quite hard on how we communicate with each other and giving each other space. We tour a lot slower now. We only do about 65 shows a year, which isn't many.
