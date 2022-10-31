John Entwistle's 'Bogeyman' Featuring Keith Moon Gets New Lyric Video

(Chipster) Legendary late bassist for The Who, John Entwistle's camp are celebrating Halloween by sharing a brand new lyric video for the song "Bogeyman" featuring his late bandmate Keith Moon.

The track comes from the recently released "Rarities Oxhumed--Volume One", the first in a series of posthumous releases coming from John Entwistle as part of a new partnership with Deko Entertainment and longtime friend and collaborator Steve Luongo.

There are 13 tracks in total. Included are the demos for the Who's "Where Ya Going Now" and "Life Goes On"; the unreleased studio track "I Wouldn't Sleep With You"; and live tracks "Trick of the Light" and "Under a Raging Moon," recorded during the John Entwistle Band's final tour in 2001. All are packaged in a 6-panel digipak with artwork conceived by Chris Entwistle--John's son--and Steve Luongo. There is also a limited edition expanded booklet with never-before-seen photos and a track-by-track description giving details of each of the 13 tracks included in this release.

"Bogey Man" was originally recorded in the 70's with Keith Moon of the Who on drums. As explained in the expanded booklet, the resurrection of this song was kismet. Entwistle began his quest with just a demo cassette of a rhythm track with Entwistle's vocal and horns. When Steve Luongo identified Keith Moon on drums, Entwistle futilely made an exhaustive search for the multi-track tape, so he could add the missing tracks and complete the song. As he was giving up, "...a bloody loud bang from behind scarred me half to death." It was the "Bogey Man" multi-track tape. Entwistle described the event as "spooky!" Watch the video below:

