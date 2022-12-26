David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Everybody Wants Some'

The latest song from Roth's recording session this past spring
David Lee Roth revisits the Van Halen classic in his newly released version of the song "Everybody Wants Some!!", as the latest in his studio recording series.
"Everybody Wants Some!!" was one of the band's classic songs that Roth rerecorded at Henson Recording Studio in Hollywood, CA on May 3rd, 2022 with Al Estrada on guitar, Ryan Wheeler on bass and Francis Valentino on drums.
It follows the previously shared songs from the session, "You Really Got Me", "Dance The Night Away", "Panama" and "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love". Stream it below:
Joining Roth in the studio were Al Estrada on guitar, Ryan Wheeler on bass and Francis Valentino on drums. A total of 14 songs were recorded in two hours. The music and the vocals were tracked live with "no samples" and without the pitch-correction technology Auto-Tune.
