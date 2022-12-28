Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer (2022 In Review)

Pearl Jam star unplugged for The Clash legend's birthday

Video still

Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer was a top 22 story from Aug. 2022: Longtime Joe Strummer fan Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has covered "Long Shadow" from the posthumous Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros album, Streecore, to help celebrate what would have been the punk icon's 70th birthday this weekend.

Vedder had this to say about the cover, "I just think that what Joe did with the Mescaleros and those records, and those songs, and those words, it was a very communal sound.

"I think when you have a communal sound, the listener feels like they can be part of that community." Watch the video, which was directed by Lance Bangs, below:

Related Stories

Joe Strummer: Gates Of The West Holiday Benefit This Week

Joe Strummer Previously Unreleased Song 'Fantastic' Gets A Video

Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer

Video For Previously Unreleased Joe Strummer Track Goes Online

Joe Strummer Music and Merch

News > Joe Strummer