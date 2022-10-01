Joe Strummer Previously Unreleased Song 'Fantastic' Gets A Video

Cover art

(Big Hassle) Dark Horse Records continues its celebration of Joe Strummer with the premiere of the Lance Bangs directed official music video for "Fantastic," featuring previously unseen footage from the Joe Strummer Archive.

The previously unreleased track is among the highlights found on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years, the first-ever comprehensive collection highlighting Strummer's work with his post-Clash band, The Mescaleros, available now on 4CD w/72-page book and 7LP w/32-page book, special edition packaging and exclusive 12"x12" art print.



"Fantastic" marks one of Strummer's final recordings, with vocals recorded in December 2002 at the famed Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, Wales, mere weeks after Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros played their last ever live show at Liverpool University on November 22, 2002.

The track's emotional companion video, directed by renowned rock 'n' roll filmmaker Lance Bangs (Nirvana, Sonic Youth) and featuring archival footage shot by Strumer, Dick Rude, Julien Temple, Don Letts and Josh Cheuse, along with a special cameo by Eddie Vedder and spoken word introduction by Strummer.

Related Stories

Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer

Video For Previously Unreleased Joe Strummer Track Goes Online

Circle Jerks' Zander Schloss Looks Back With 'I Have Loved The Story Of My Life'

Joe Strummer 'I Fought The Law' Video Released

News > Joe Strummer