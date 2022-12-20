Joe Strummer: Gates Of The West Holiday Benefit This Week

The Joe Strummer: Gates Of The West '22 annual holiday benefit for Music & Memory is set to take place at The Joe Strummer Memorial, New York City, this Thursday, December 22nd.

We were sent these details: Joe Strummer once famously said, "People can change anything they want to, and that means everything in the world." And with that spirit, the annual Gates of the West holiday benefit will take place Thursday from 6pm-8pm ET.

With a lineup produced by the charitable organization Love it to Life (Jesse Malin and Jeff Raspe), a special lineup of a few dozen musicians-Eugene Hutz, Jesse Malin, The So So Glows-will busk in front of the Joe Strummer mural on the side of Niagara (112 Avenue A) to celebrate the life and music of Strummer and the Clash, with all proceeds to benefit Music & Memory. If there's rain or snow, the night will move inside, to the A7 stage at Niagara.

The 2003 video for Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros version of "Redemption Song" is the story of the mural's creation (directed by Josh Cheuse). In 2013 following construction, the mural was repainted by artists Dr. Revolt and Zephyr with Strummer's words "The Future is Unwritten."

The after party will be 8pm at 96 Tears (110 Avenue A), the new bar dedicated to Howie Pyro, the world-renowned DJ, downtown legend and member of original 1977 CBGB punks The Blessed, D Generation, and Danzig. Read more about the life of Pyro and 96 Tears at the Village Voice.

Music & Memory is a non-profit organization that helps individuals with a wide range of cognitive and physical conditions to engage with the world, ease pain, and reclaim their humanity through the use of personalized music. By providing access and education, and by creating a network of Music & Memory certified organizations, our goal is to make the therapeutic use of personalized music a standard of care throughout the healthcare industry.

