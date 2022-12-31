Queen guitarist Brian May has been named a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III in the 2023 New Year's Honors List that was published on Friday (December 30th).
May previously was honored with the C.B.E. award in 2005. The Knight citation was for, "Musician, Astrophysicist and Animal Welfare Advocate. For services to Music and to Charity."
It further reads, "Already carrying the title of Dr. as well as previously receiving a CBE, the Queen musician now receives the award of a Knighthood, adding the honorific title Sir to his name, hereafter to be recognized with the full title Sir Brian Harold May CBE. Brian's wife of 22 years, Anita Dobson, may use the title of Lady May."
Sir Brian had this to say, "I'm happy and grateful to receive this honour. I will regard the knighthood not so much as a reward, but more as a charge - a commission - for me to continue to fight for justice - to be a voice for those who have no voice. I will endeavour to be worthy - to be that Knight in Shining Armour."
Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III
