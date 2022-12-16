KISS And Journey Win 2022 hennemusic Rock News Awards

(hennemusic) KISS and Journey were the winners of the 2022 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily music news site announced Friday. The 13th annual event saw KISS named hennemusic Rock News Artist Of The Year, while Journey delivered the hennemusic Rock News Story Of The Year.

KISS and Journey were the most read-about artists in each category, whose winners are chosen by music fans: total page views determine the Rock News Story Of The Year, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.

The Top 10 in both categories were counted down over the past two weeks, in the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10.

"While KISS continues their farewell tour, their archival releases have attracted a lot of attention from hennemusic readers," says Publisher Bruce Henne. "Vintage recordings of live concerts and the 40th anniversary 'Creatures Of The Night' project delivered KISS three spots in the top 10 of the hennemusic Rock News Story Of The Year category, which was won by Journey amid news of some internal legal battles with current and former members."

2022 marks the second year in a row that KISS have picked up a hennemusic Rock News Award, after snagging hennemusic Rock News Story Of The Year honors in 2021, while Journey earn their first honors after several Top 10 finishes over the past decade.

Previous hennemusic Rock News Awards honorees include Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, The Eagles, and AC/DC, among others.

