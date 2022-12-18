Axl Rose Did Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood (2022 In Review)

Still from fan social media video clip

Axl Rose Did Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood was a top 22 story from May 2022: Axl Rose made a surprise appearance with Carrie Underwood, joining the country music star for a performance two Guns N' Roses classics during her set at the Stagecoach festival this past weekend.

Underwood began performing Guns N' Roses classic hit "Sweet Child Of Mine" during her set at the music festival in Indio, Ca on Saturday night (April 29th).

After she sand the first verse of the song, Carrie told the crowd, Give It Up For Axl Rose", as the legendary hard rock frontman came on stage to perform the rest of the song together.

Carrie's band then started playing the opening of "Paradise City" as she asked the crowd, "You though we were finished?", and they launched into the classic anthem.

