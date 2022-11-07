In Flames Premiere 'Foregone Pt. 2' Video

In Flames have released a video for their song "Foregone Pt. 2", the follow-up to Pt. 1, which both come from their forthcoming album, "Foregone".

The band will be releasing their 14th studio album on February 10th. Frontman Anders Friden had this to say, , "While revisiting songs in our catalog like 'Moonshield' and 'Gyroscope,' I felt we hadn't done that style for awhile.

"We wanted honor those types of songs which incorporates the Swedish folk vibe, but bring it to the current era of In Flames. Musically and lyrically it is a continuation of 'Foregone.'" Watch the video below:

