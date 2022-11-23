Story Of The Year Take The Ride With New Video

Story Of The Year have premiered a music video for their brand new single, "Take The Ride", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Tear Me To Pieces".

Guitarist Ryan Phillips had this to say about the new track, "In the end, 'Take the Ride' is a song about surrendering to what life dealt you and embracing the chaos instead of fighting it. The song captures the spirit of finding freedom through a reckless adventure, even if it's internal."

The single is out now and the new album is set to be released on March 10th, 2023 via SharpTone Records. Watch the "Take The Ride" music video below:

