.

Story Of The Year Take The Ride With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-23-2022

Single art

Story Of The Year have premiered a music video for their brand new single, "Take The Ride", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Tear Me To Pieces".

Guitarist Ryan Phillips had this to say about the new track, "In the end, 'Take the Ride' is a song about surrendering to what life dealt you and embracing the chaos instead of fighting it. The song captures the spirit of finding freedom through a reckless adventure, even if it's internal."

The single is out now and the new album is set to be released on March 10th, 2023 via SharpTone Records. Watch the "Take The Ride" music video below:

Related Stories


Story Of The Year Take The Ride With New Video

Story Of The Year Announce 'Tear Me To Pieces' Album With New Video

Story Of The Year Return With 'Real Life'

Felicity Recruit Story Of The Year's Dan Marsala For Ignite Video

Story Of The Year Announces Full Albums Livestream Series

Story Of The Year Music and Merch

News > Story Of The Year

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more

Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more

Neal Schon Sues Longtime Journey Bandmate- Kenny Chesney I Go Back Tour- Duran Duran Share New Arena Dates- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

Latest News

Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon Lawsuit

Motley Crue Announce Limited Edition Crucial Crue Box Sets

The Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show

The Doors Premiere Video For Unreleased Song 'Paris Blues'

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Preview CMT Crossroads Performance

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Firstborne Deliver Intercontinental Champions

Story Of The Year Take The Ride With New Video

Singled Out: Rachel McIntyre Smith Queen Of Our Hometown Acoustic