Story Of The Year have premiered a music video for their brand new single, "Take The Ride", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Tear Me To Pieces".
Guitarist Ryan Phillips had this to say about the new track, "In the end, 'Take the Ride' is a song about surrendering to what life dealt you and embracing the chaos instead of fighting it. The song captures the spirit of finding freedom through a reckless adventure, even if it's internal."
The single is out now and the new album is set to be released on March 10th, 2023 via SharpTone Records. Watch the "Take The Ride" music video below:
Story Of The Year Announce 'Tear Me To Pieces' Album With New Video
Story Of The Year Return With 'Real Life'
Felicity Recruit Story Of The Year's Dan Marsala For Ignite Video
Story Of The Year Announces Full Albums Livestream Series
Story Of The Year Music and Merch
Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more
Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more
Neal Schon Sues Longtime Journey Bandmate- Kenny Chesney I Go Back Tour- Duran Duran Share New Arena Dates- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne
Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon Lawsuit
Motley Crue Announce Limited Edition Crucial Crue Box Sets
The Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show
The Doors Premiere Video For Unreleased Song 'Paris Blues'
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Preview CMT Crossroads Performance
Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Firstborne Deliver Intercontinental Champions
Story Of The Year Take The Ride With New Video
Singled Out: Rachel McIntyre Smith Queen Of Our Hometown Acoustic