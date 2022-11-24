Rowsie Share 'Christmas In Soho' Video

(Cannonball) UK rockers Rowsie have shared a music video for their brand new single entitled "Christmas in Soho", which is the follow-up to the band's previous single "Gaslight".

According to the announcement the song in not a traditional Christmas track, instead it is "a story of love, loss and goat-head rings during the Christmas season."

Richard Rothenberg had this to say about the single, "This is a song that takes place at Christmas, not strictly a Christmas song. It's a story about how love and communication can breakdown. How we can be the last to know that it ain't working... even when all the outside looks so romantic, so perfectly beautiful."

The next collection of songs have been recorded in the world famous RAK studios with engineer Isabel Gracefield. Releasing across the coming months the first LP will be ready for September and released through Ivy RecRods.

In 2023 The band will be playing shows in the UK and heading to Europe & USA next spring and most likely Mexico as well. Stream the new song below:

