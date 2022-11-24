.

Rowsie Share 'Christmas In Soho' Video

November 24, 2022

Rowsie Single art
Single art

(Cannonball) UK rockers Rowsie have shared a music video for their brand new single entitled "Christmas in Soho", which is the follow-up to the band's previous single "Gaslight".

According to the announcement the song in not a traditional Christmas track, instead it is "a story of love, loss and goat-head rings during the Christmas season."

Richard Rothenberg had this to say about the single, "This is a song that takes place at Christmas, not strictly a Christmas song. It's a story about how love and communication can breakdown. How we can be the last to know that it ain't working... even when all the outside looks so romantic, so perfectly beautiful."

The next collection of songs have been recorded in the world famous RAK studios with engineer Isabel Gracefield. Releasing across the coming months the first LP will be ready for September and released through Ivy RecRods.

In 2023 The band will be playing shows in the UK and heading to Europe & USA next spring and most likely Mexico as well. Stream the new song below:

Related Stories


Rowsie Share 'Christmas In Soho' Video

Singled Out: Rowsie's Searching For A Home

Singled Out: Rowsie's Danish Queen

Rowsie Music and Merch

News > Rowsie

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Pantera Add Several Reunion Tour Dates- Roger Daltrey Tributes Dr. Feelgood's Wilko Johnson- Machine Gun Kelly- more

Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more

Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

Latest News

Pantera Add Several Dates To Reunion Tour

Roger Daltrey Pays Tribute To Dr. Feelgood's Wilko Johnson

Alice Cooper and Nikki Sixx Talk Tommy Henriksen's Crossbone Skully Project

Machine Gun Kelly Releases 'Taurus' Video From New Movie

Underoath, Four Year Strong, and Currents Join HeartSupport Fest Lineup

Today Is The Day Releasing Beast Feast 2002 Focused Live In Japan

Thin Lizzy Expand Live And Dangerous For Reissue

Rowsie Share 'Christmas In Soho' Video