Thin Lizzy Expand Live And Dangerous For Reissue

(hennemusic) Thin Lizzy have announced that they will issue an expanded 45th anniversary edition of their legendary 1978 release, "Live And Dangerous", on January 20.

Recorded in London and Toronto in 1977 during the "Johnny the Fox" and "Bad Reputation" tours, the original package spent the best part of three months in the UK Top 10, where it reached No. 2 and remained on the charts for more than a year.

The 2023 package will be released as a definitive 8-CD Super Deluxe Edition featuring a newly-remastered version of the original album alongside all of the gigs recorded for "Live And Dangerous"; these six shows from London, Toronto and Philadelphia have been newly-mixed by Ben Findlay from the original multi-tracks and mastered by Andy Pearce, overseen by legendary Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham.

The inclusion of the original concert recordings in the box set goes to dispel the rumors that the album was extensively overdubbed in the studio; rather, it displays the rawness of the Irish rock band at the top of their game night after night.

Thin Lizzy will also release a remastered version of their 1983 package, "Life Live", on January 20.

The group's final album was recorded during their farewell tour in 1983, principally at the Hammersmith Odeon in London.

