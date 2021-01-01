Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic 2020 In Review

Video still

Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic was a top 20 story of Sept 2020: The classic Fleetwood Mac hit "You Make Loving Fun" has been given a metal makeover by current and former members of Megadeth, Mastodon, Baroness, Lucifer, Cave In and more.

The quarantine jam was recorded for the online heavy metal talk show "Two Minutes To Late Night" and features former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman, Mastodon's Bill Kelliher, Lucifer's Johanna Sadonis and Nicke Andersson, Baroness' Nick Jost, Cave In's Stephen Brodsky and more.

The show had this to say, "ooh ooh witchy womxn! We covered your mom's favorite Fleetwood Mac song and frankly our's too. Also, Marty Friedman lives in Japan plus Johanna and Nicke live in Sweden so there are all kinds of international spookiness in this video.

"This is our 22nd bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon." Watch the jam below:

