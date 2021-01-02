Ozzy Osbourne Shared His Expected Timeline For Live Return 2020 In Review

Photo courtesy Epic Records

Ozzy Osbourne Shared His Expected Timeline For Live Return was a top 20 story of Sept 2020: Ozzy Osbourne was forced off the road due to injury prior to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and the metal legend says that he does not expect to resume touring until 2022.

This week marks the 40th anniversary of his debut album, Blizzard Of Ozz," and Ozzy appeared on a special for Apple Music Hits and when asked about the pandemic, he disclosed that he does not expect to return to the road until 2022.

He said, "The only good thing about this pandemic, I couldn't work anyway, because of my injuries. I'm hoping that I'll be booking 2022, I think. To be honest with you, I don't think it's gonna get ship shape until the end of next year.

Osbourne went on the express his concerns over the near future with the virus and a possible vaccine. He said, "I think this winter is gonna be f***ing bad, because you're gonna have the flu.

"People are, 'I'm not taking the flu shot.' You know what? You can give me anything, but I'm not gonna be number one on that f***ing new vaccine. I don't know want to be the first one to wake up with a set of f***ing antlers in the morning."

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Era Classic Gets All Star Cover 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Helped By Son's MS Battle 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee 2020 In Review

Sharon Returns Home From Covid Isolation Just In Time For Christmas

Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne's Treatment Was Delayed, Not Canceled 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Cancelled Parkinson's Treatment Amid Pandemic 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Hit Solo Career High With 'Ordinary Man' 2020 In Review

More Ozzy Osbourne News