Wolfgang Van Halen Says Goodbye To Rough 2020

Screen shot of social media post

Wolfgang Van Halen started the new year by looking back at 2020 and the tragic loss of his legendary father Eddie Van Halen and offered his hope for a better 2021.

He took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with Eddie and he wrote, "F*** 2020 I'll never be the same person I was before this year. Hopefully I can figure out how to process it all, but only time will tell I guess.

"Some wonderful things did happen that I'm very thankful for, but it's all so bittersweet. I wish he was here. It's very hard to keep going and at this point I still don't know how. Time keeps moving regardless and you somehow find a way because you don't have a choice. As much as I'd like to just crawl in a hole and stay there for the rest of my life, my father would be so disappointed. I've gotta keep moving. If not for me, then for him.

"It's been such an awful f***ing year for a myriad of reasons. All things considered, I hope everyone is staying safe and well. Here's to hoping things start looking up in 2021. I'll see you all there."

See the photos here.

