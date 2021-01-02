Wolfgang Van Halen started the new year by looking back at 2020 and the tragic loss of his legendary father Eddie Van Halen and offered his hope for a better 2021.
He took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with Eddie and he wrote, "F*** 2020 I'll never be the same person I was before this year. Hopefully I can figure out how to process it all, but only time will tell I guess.
"Some wonderful things did happen that I'm very thankful for, but it's all so bittersweet. I wish he was here. It's very hard to keep going and at this point I still don't know how. Time keeps moving regardless and you somehow find a way because you don't have a choice. As much as I'd like to just crawl in a hole and stay there for the rest of my life, my father would be so disappointed. I've gotta keep moving. If not for me, then for him.
"It's been such an awful f***ing year for a myriad of reasons. All things considered, I hope everyone is staying safe and well. Here's to hoping things start looking up in 2021. I'll see you all there."
See the photos here.
Eddie Van Halen's 'Eruption' Given Bass Makeover By Son 2020 In Review
Sammy Hagar Praises Wolfgang Van Halen 2020 In Review
Sammy Hagar Shares Vintage Performance With Eddie Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen's death Was A Huge Blow To Slash
Wolfgang Van Halen Already Has Half Of A Second Album Ready
Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic 2020 In Review
Van Halen Jumped Too Far Feared Templeman 2020 In Review
Eddie Van Halen Receives National Guitar Museum's Lifetime Achievement Award
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai 2020 In Review
AC/DC's Power Up Voted Best Album Of 2020, Angus Reveals Favorite Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Says Goodbye To Rough 2020- Def Leppard Vault To Be Unlocked- more
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
AC/DC's Power Up Voted Best Album Of 2020, Angus Reveals Favorite Song
Wolfgang Van Halen Says Goodbye To Rough 2020
Def Leppard Vault To Be Unlocked This Month
Singled Out: Jason Charles Miller's Better Late Than Never
Journey Singer Leads Quarantine Jam Of 'Open Arms' 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Shared His Expected Timeline For Live Return 2020 In Review
Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory' Hit New Milestone 2020 In Review
Rush Legend Neil Peart Voted Best Prog Musician Of All Time 2020 In Review