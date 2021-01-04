Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown 2020 In Review

Photo courtesy Epic Records

Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown was a top 20 story of Oct 2020: Ozzy Osbourne's recovery toward returning to the stage was set back by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, according to his wife and manger Sharon, but she reports that he is back on track to where he was before the pandemic hit.

Sharon made the comments during an interview with Planet Radio, where she also confirmed that Ozzy has rebooked the dates for his farewell tour for 2022 and is currently in the studio working on a new album.

She explained, "For Ozzy when everybody had to go in lockdown, it kind of set him back because he couldn't do his physiotherapy. He had nearly five months of no physio and in those five months I think all he and I did was lie on the couch, watch TV and eat.

"It kind of set him back but he's back to where he was before the pandemic. Since he's been back working with the physio and every day I see an improvement, but it's hard for Ozzy because you don't see yourself as you really are. He's getting there, he is. He will be back and be on that stage!"

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Shared His Expected Timeline For Live Return 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Era Classic Gets All Star Cover 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Helped By Son's MS Battle 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee 2020 In Review

Sharon Returns Home From Covid Isolation Just In Time For Christmas

Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne's Treatment Was Delayed, Not Canceled 2020 In Review

More Ozzy Osbourne News