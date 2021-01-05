Eddie Van Halen's Son Addresses Rumor About New Version Of Band 2020 In Review

Eddie Van Halen's Son Addresses Rumor About New Version Of Band was a top 20 story of Oct. 2020: Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang took to social media to slam online rumors that he would be replacing his late father in a reformation of the band.
The rumor began with a Facebook Wolfgang Van Halen Fan Page sharing a post that said, "there is a good strong possibility that the band is no over (like it or not) this is the word that is being talked at the VH camp.
"Sammy Hagar: Vocals, Michael Anthony: Bass Guitar, Alex Van Halen: Percussion and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar. It has been mentioned that Eddie Van Halen told his son and brother, I give you my blessing......"
Wolfgang blasted a tweet of the post. He said, "This is just a sh*tty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this. Anyone peddling this sh*t is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family."
