.

Michael Schenker Releases 'Sail The Darkness' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-08-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Michael Schenker Releases 'Sail The Darkness' Video
Cover art courtesy Nuclear Blast

Michael Schenker has released a video for the new track "Sail The Darkness". The song is the third single from the forthcoming MSG album, "Immortal," which is set to hit stores on January 29th.

Frontman Ronnie Romero had the following to say, "A soon as I listened the demo I got the feeling that this would become a great song, because it sounds like the great old hard rock songs, and the riff is just Michael Schenker at his best!

"And to me it's even more special because I had the chance to write the lyrics. I'm pretty sure the fans are gonna love this one!" Watch the new video below:


Related Stories


Michael Schenker Releases 'Sail The Darkness' Video

Why Michael Schenker Turned Down Ozzy and Deep Purple Gigs

Michael Schenker Announces 50th Anniversary MSG Tour

Robin McAuley Forced To Sit Out 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise

Graham Bonnet To Undergo Spinal Surgery

Michael Schenker Fest Release 'Rock Steady' Video

Michael Schenker Fest Reveal New Album Details And Special Guest

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song 2018 In Review

Michael Schenker Fest Announce Fall Tour

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

More Michael Schenker News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Kings Of Leon Return With Two New Song and Announce Album- Journey Looking To Release New Single Next Month- Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Not My Problem'- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel

MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)

RockPile: Aussie Edition

Firefall - Comet

advertisement
Latest News

Kings Of Leon Return With Two New Song and Announce Album

Journey Looking To Release New Single Next Month

Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Not My Problem'

Foo Fighters Preview Austin City Limits Special

The Avett Brothers Perform New Single On The Tonight Show

The Juliana Theory Release 'Better Now' Video

Steve Wynn Announce Virtual Impossible Tour

Steve Hackett Releases 'Sirocco' Video