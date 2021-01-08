Michael Schenker Releases 'Sail The Darkness' Video

Cover art courtesy Nuclear Blast

Michael Schenker has released a video for the new track "Sail The Darkness". The song is the third single from the forthcoming MSG album, "Immortal," which is set to hit stores on January 29th.

Frontman Ronnie Romero had the following to say, "A soon as I listened the demo I got the feeling that this would become a great song, because it sounds like the great old hard rock songs, and the riff is just Michael Schenker at his best!

"And to me it's even more special because I had the chance to write the lyrics. I'm pretty sure the fans are gonna love this one!" Watch the new video below:

