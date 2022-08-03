.

Michael Schenker Group Deliver Fighter Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-03-2022

Michael Schenker Group Cover art
Cover art

Michael Schenker Group have shared a music video for the song "Fighter," which is a bonus track on the CD edition of the band's latest album "Universal."

Schenker had this to say,, "Here is our new video, 'Fighter,' from our latest album Universal. It's a catchy little song. Enjoy. We are currently playing festivals and it's a lot of fun seeing all of you happy faces out there.

"Not long from now, we will be touring the States and Japan. We are very much looking forward to it. See you all soon. Keep on rocking!" Watch the video below:

News > Michael Schenker Group

