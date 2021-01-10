Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen

Van Halen I cover art

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has revealed that sadly he was unable to reconcile with Eddie Van Halen before the legendary guitarist's death last year.

Eddie had expressed the desire to launch a "kitchen sink" Van Halen tour that would feature the return of Anthony, along with original vocalist David Lee Roth as well as former frontman Sammy Hagar.

Hagar has shared that he was able to reconnect with Eddie prior to his death but Michael shared during an appearance on the Talkin' Rock With Meltdown podcast that he was not.

He said (via UCR), "We actually hadn't spoken [for many years], and unfortunately, we didn't get a chance to. And, you know, it kind of bothers me, because we had some issues that were never resolved.

"But, I mean, what can you do? We were on track [for] a reunion, which I'm really sad that it never happened. But, you know, life and the show goes on." Stream the full interview here.

Related Stories

Banger Film's Sam Dunn Wants To Make Van Halen Documentary 2020 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen Addresses Changed Album Art Controversy

Eddie Van Halen's Son Addresses Rumor About New Version Of Band 2020 In Review

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony Tribute Eddie Van Halen2020 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen Says Goodbye To Rough 2020

Eddie Van Halen's 'Eruption' Given Bass Makeover By Son 2020 In Review

Sammy Hagar Praises Wolfgang Van Halen 2020 In Review

Sammy Hagar Shares Vintage Performance With Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen's death Was A Huge Blow To Slash

More Van Halen News