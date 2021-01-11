Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Since We Met' Video

Cover art courtesy SRO

Tommy Emmanuel has released a music video for his new single "Since We Met". The track will be featured on his forthcoming digital EP "Imagine", which is set for release on January 15th.

"Since We Met" was originally released as a b-side to Tommy's special limited edition 7-inch vinyl acoustic cover of the John Lennon classic "Imagine". The EP will feature both tracks, along with a song called "I've Always Thought Of You".

Tommy explains at the beginning of the video, he wrote the song back in the '90s and it was recorded with a full band. Over the years it has evolved as an intimate solo piece for him and has become a song requested by fans.

"There have been people who've written to me and said, 'I'm going to propose to my girlfriend if you play 'Since We Met' tonight in the show.' That's happened a few times; it always touches me so much that a song could make someone feel that way." Watch the video below:

