Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show Push From Hagar and Anthony

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony have shared their desire to stage a tribute concert to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away after a long battle with cancer last year.
Sammy was asked during an interview with Q104.3 in New York if there were any plans in the works to put together a tribute show and he responded, "It's gotta happen. Of course," it's gonna happen.
No one's really connected all the dots with everyone involved, but I have been told, and I have read interviews with various people involved - with [Wolfgang Van Halen] and Valerie [Bertinelli] and Eddie's wife that he was married to at the time - they all said as soon as this is over [the pandemic lockdowns], we're gonna get everybody together and do a tribute or whatever
"Just a 'thank you,' a goodbye, a send-off. And that's an absolute must. I don't care if it takes 10 years, that will happen. And if we're available to do it, we'll do it."
Michael Anthony added "We've got to celebrate the music - so much good music." Check out the full interview
