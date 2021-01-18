B-Sides: Eddie Van Halen Mural, Fear Factory's New Album, Megabelt For Dave Mustaine and more

Video still of mural being painted

B-Sides have returned! Today's update includes quick music news items about a new Eddie Van Halen mural, Fear Factory's new album, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, and more.

A new Eddie Van Halen mural by Robert Vargas at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, Ca is nearing completion and is set to be formally unveiled on what would have been Eddie's 65th birthday on January 26th. Check out a video feature on the mural creation here.

Fear Factory's Dino Cazares revealed during an appearance on Death Angel's Ted Aguilar's "Alive & Streaming" video series that the band's first new album in over five years will be out in two or three months and they will be releasing the first single soon. Watch the interview here

Megadeth frontman Mustaine reportedly earned his purple belt Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu from Reggie Almeida at Gracie Barra Spring Hill, Tennessee. Dave has previously earned black belts in Karate and Taekwondo. Read more here

No Bragging Rights revealed via social media that they are currently recording a brand new EP, which will be the follow-up to their 2014 album "The Concrete Flower". They are eyeing a release this spring. Check out the studio update here

AFI have released two new songs called "Twisted Tongues" and "Escape From Los Angeles." The have been released digitally and also as a limited edition 7". Frontman Davey Havok had this to say, "As I recall, Twisted Tongues came of the Blood [Album] era and was the first piece of music we explored on the new album. The dreaminess of the music lyrically inspired themes of unforeseen severance. It is a pining song of being set adrift by those who once feigned to share the same anchors. Los Angeles, like most of my loves, is imbued with a darkness and radiance. Musically, Escape From Los Angeles called for my own vantage to this classic theme of the city's dichotomous allure." Check out "Twisted Tongues" here and "Escape From Los Angeles here

Dead Original have released a new single and video called "Blasted". Paul Wandtke had this to say, "'Blasted' is kind of a self-reflection song like when you go outside and stare at the sky and think to yourself, 'You know, things might be all right.'" Watch the video here

Blisskrieg, a new supergroup that features former members of Days of the New, Tantric, Submersed, and Eye Empire, have released a lyric video for "Inside Me", which is the first track from their forthcoming debut album. Watch the lyric video below:

