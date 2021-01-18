Jimmy Page Reflects On The End Of Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin IV cover art

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page recently took a look back at the band's legendary career and recalled his reaction to the death of John Bonham and the end of the band.

Page recalled what it was like for him when the band ended after Bonham's death for the GQ feature. He shared, "It was like staggering away from the vacuum caused by a great explosion, with your eardrums ringing.

"I found myself standing on a street corner, clutching 12 years of my life, with a lump in my throat and a tear in my eye, and not knowing which way to go. It was a most peculiar experience, because I knew that the dream was over and everything was gone. It was just a memory."

