Eddie Van Halen Did Not Let Fame Go To His Head Says Anthony

Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony says that one of the things that he most admired about Eddie Van Halen is that the legendary guitarist never let fame go to his head.
Anthony was asked about his favorite memory of Eddie during an interview with 105.9 The Brew in Portland and he responded, "Just that he was a very humble guy.
"He never let the fame or stardom or all the accolades that he acquired playing guitar go to his head. He always just considered himself a guy who played guitar, and that was really special about him."
Michael said that he is being respectful of Eddie's son Wolfgang and brother Alex, giving them their privacy following Eddie's death last October. He says that he has texted with Wolfgang a few times but has not actually talked to him and only spoke briefly with Alex.
Anthony went on to praise the launch of Wolfgang's solo project, Mammoth WVH. He said, "It's really cool what Wolfgang did to his song 'Distance'. And I wish him the best of luck with the album.
"It's a hard time right now for somebody to come out with a new album, a new band, or whatever, but I know he'll do well with it when he can get it all out there."
