Pantera Classic Given A Metallica Makeover

Metal mashup artist Denis Pauna is at it again. This time Denis asks fans "What If Metallica wrote [Pantera's] 'Vulgar Display Of Power'", for his latest YouTube mashup video.

Pauna has released a number of makeover videos including "What If Alice In Chains wrote 'Master Of Puppets,'" "What is Metallica wrote 'Load' in 1988," his previous Metallica/Pantera mashup "What It Metallica Wrote 'Cowboys From Hell,'" and more.

Denis says of the new clip, "This time I took Pantera's legendary album Vulgar Display Of Power and injected some Metallica vibe in it, to represent the content of What If Metallica really wrote this album.

"Of course, this could be one of the many possible ideas of how would it sound, so here's my try. The audio is, sort of, a mix of AJFA, Black Album and HTSD." Check it out below:

