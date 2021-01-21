B-Sides: The Dead Daisies Reunite With Ozzy Drummer, Bob Rock Sells Metallica Rights, David Lee Roth and more

The Dead Daisies photo courtesy Freeman Promotions

Today's B-Sides includes quick music news items about The Dead Daisies reuniting with Ozzy drummer Tommy Clufetos, Bob Rock sells his producer rights to Metallica's Black Album, David Lee Roth's jacket that was part of the Van Halen reunion tour is being auctioned and more

Supergroup The Dead Daisies have announced that drummer Tommy Clufetos (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne) will be returning to the lineup when the band hit the road to support their new album "Holy Ground".

Former Metallica producer Bob Rock has reportedly sold his producer rights to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which includes "The Black Album" and Michael Buble's "Call Me Irresponsible", "Crazy Love, Christmas" and "To Be Loved". Read more here

A black jacket embroidered with rhinestones worn by Van Halen frontman, David Lee Roth, on stage performing with the band during their 2007-2008 tour when he reunited with the band for the first time since 1984 is part of the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction that will be taking place on January 31st at 1PM PT. That's not all that will be on the block. Find more details here

Steve Lukather is streaming his new song "I Found The Sun Again", which is the title track to his forthcoming album that comes out on February 26th. He had this to say, "This was the first solo record I have done in many years. I felt free to try a do it old school, like we used to do it - live in the studio. I am very proud of it, and the players I used really brought their very best." Check out the song here

Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X and his solo band The Drills will be releasing a new single called "'I Love You' On Her Lips" on February 8th and the band has wrapped up work on their fifth album, "Stupid Good Lookings Vol. 2,", which will be released soon.

Moonspell have released a music video for their new single "All Or Nothing". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Hermitage", which is set to hit stores on Feb. 26th. Watch the video here

LA alt-rockers alt Dead Poet Society have released a new song called ".loveyoulikethat.", which comes from their their debut full-length -!- (said as "The Exclamation Album") that will be hitting stores on March 12, 2021. Check out the song here

Pontus have released a music video for the title single off of their album, "Black Hole BBQ." The video for "Black Hole BBQ" was pieced together by different videos taken from the recording process and edited in with some live footage taken throughout the years. Watch it here

Tom Jones has shared his cover of Todd Snider's "Talking Reality Television Blues". As to Jones covering him, Snider says, "Tom Jones is as great as a singer as there has ever been," adding, "I prefer his version of the song to my own."

Dozer are streaming their previously unreleased track "Vinegar Fly" here. It comes from the forthcoming "Vultures" EP that is set to be released on February 12th and features six tracks that were used as pre-production demos for what would later become the fourth Dozer album, "Through the Eyes of Heathens ".

