Neil Young Shares Trailer For 'Way Down In The Rust Bucket'

(hennemusic) Neil Young is sharing a video trailer and details for a new 1990 live package with Crazy Horse. Due February 26, "Way Down In The Rust Bucket" captures a rare club show before 800 fans at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz, CA on November 13, 1990 just two months after the release of "Ragged Glory" as the band warmed up for an impending arena tour in support of the project.

The band rocked a three-hour-plus performance over three sets, with songs like "Love And Only Love" and "Like A Hurricane" both stretching past ten minutes each; the evening also marked the live debut of "Danger Bird", a track from Young's 1975 album "Zuma", as well as material from "Ragged Glory."

"This show is one of my all-time Crazy Horse favorites," shared Young recently. The album and concert film of "Way Down In The Rust Bucket" will be available in multiple formats, including 4LP, 2 CD and a box set edition that includes both formats and a DVD of the performance that adds "Cowgirl In The Sand."

The set is also being previewed with live audio of "Country Home" from the show. Watch the trailer and see the tracklisting and more here.

