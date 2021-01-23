Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases New Single 'Tender Heart'

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has released a new single entitled "Tender Heart." The ballad follows the rocker's recent cover of Steve Earle's 2004 track, "The Revolution Starts Now", which marked Wilson's first release since her 2018 solo album, "Immortal."
The song "came out of a personal struggle, but quickly evolved into a greater, more universal meaning," explains Wilson. "We as the human race are coming to realize realities we never dreamed we'd have to face - environmentally, culturally, financially, and health-wise. Humanity is coming to terms with uncomfortable, heartbreaking, terrifying truths.
"This song is for the soul whose heart is blindsided by reality, but is still soft and innocent. I hope people will identify with this song and feel they are not alone." Stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Heart Biopic In The Works Says Ann Wilson
Heart Singer Ann Wilson Covers Steve Earle On New Single
Ann Wilson Of Heart Announces Spring Tour
Slipknot's Sid Wilson Announces New Solo Album
Ann Wilson Of Heart Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Video
Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'You Don't Own Me' Video
Heart's Ann Wilson Rocks Classic Cover On Late Night TV
Ann Wilson To Play Jimmy Kimmel
Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Cover Of Lesley Gore Classic
Ghost Frontman And The Hellacopters Rock Rolling Stones Classic- Royal Blood Share Stream Of 'Typhoons'- Trapt Member Quits The Band- Pink Floyd Classic Performance Video- more
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Ghost Frontman And The Hellacopters Rock Rolling Stones Classic
Royal Blood Share Stream Of 'Typhoons'
Pink Floyd Share Classic 1972 Performance Video
The Black Crowes Cover John Lennon Classic 'Jealous Guy'
Whitesnake Share 'Slow An' Easy '2021 Remix
Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases New Single 'Tender Heart'
Son Of The Velvet Rat Release 'Beautiful Disarray' Video