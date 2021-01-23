.

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases New Single 'Tender Heart'

Bruce Henne | 01-23-2021

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases New Single 'Tender Heart'
Single art courtesy Big Hassle

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has released a new single entitled "Tender Heart." The ballad follows the rocker's recent cover of Steve Earle's 2004 track, "The Revolution Starts Now", which marked Wilson's first release since her 2018 solo album, "Immortal."

The song "came out of a personal struggle, but quickly evolved into a greater, more universal meaning," explains Wilson. "We as the human race are coming to realize realities we never dreamed we'd have to face - environmentally, culturally, financially, and health-wise. Humanity is coming to terms with uncomfortable, heartbreaking, terrifying truths.

"This song is for the soul whose heart is blindsided by reality, but is still soft and innocent. I hope people will identify with this song and feel they are not alone." Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


