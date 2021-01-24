Journey Star Confirms Departure From The Dead Daisies

Former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has confirmed that he has decided to part ways with the supergroup The Dead Daisies. The band has replaced him with Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos.
Deen took to social media to explain his decision to leave the group. He said, "Hi All! As some of you may have heard, I have officially left The Dead Daisies.
"My decision to leave was not an easy one as I have great respect for my former band members and a tremendous amount of love and appreciation for all the fans who supported us.
"This decision will ultimately give me time to spend with my family after touring extensively and schedule a minor back surgery to ensure that I am able get back on the road playing music and doing what I love!
"Rest assured I will be back and playing soon! I love you all. Stay healthy, stay safe and look for great things to come in the future! Stay tuned!"
