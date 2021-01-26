Alex Van Halen Talks Roth Vs Hagar Dynamics

The newly published Modern Drummer Legends Vol. 2 - Alex Van Halen book includes a brand new interview with the legendary Van Halen drummer that was conducted prior to his brother Eddie Van Halen's death.
In the interview Alex was asked about the importance of having a producer in the studio with the band. He responded (via UCR), "Part of it was the conflict between the band and Dave.
"One of the things that made everything work was that we came from opposite ends of the spectrum. Dave was vaudeville. Ed and I were coming from Cream, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath.
"So having that strange chemistry is what made it work, oddly enough. But you do need a mediator. Otherwise we would never have gotten anything done."
He elaborated, "If Dave came in with a song, I would respect how they heard it. And then it's the old trick, 'Keep your friends close and your enemies closer!' And that means, 'Okay, I'll listen to you, but then I'm gonna make it mine. And by the end of the process it will sound nothing like what you hummed me.'"
Alex also compared the different dynamics of Sammy Hagar and Roth. He said that Sammy "has a great rhythmic sense and of course that voice. Dave was much more of a poet. Dave is creative - 90 percent of it is garbage, but that 10 percent is f***ing worth it."
The book is available at the Modern Drummer online store.
Eddie Van Halen Did Not Let Fame Go To His Head Says Anthony
B-Sides: Eddie Van Halen Mural, Fear Factory's New Album, Megabelt For Dave Mustaine and more
Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show Push From Hagar and Anthony
Michael Anthony Reached Out To Alex Van Halen Following Eddie's Death
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen
Banger Film's Sam Dunn Wants To Make Van Halen Documentary 2020 In Review
Wolfgang Van Halen Addresses Changed Album Art Controversy
Eddie Van Halen's Son Addresses Rumor About New Version Of Band 2020 In Review
Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony Tribute Eddie Van Halen2020 In Review
Alex Van Halen Talks Roth Vs Hagar Dynamics- Rush Legend Neil Peart Tribute Event Postponed- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Shares 'Morning Has Broken' Performance- more
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Alex Van Halen Talks Roth Vs Hagar Dynamics
Rush Legend Neil Peart Tribute Event Postponed
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Shares 'Morning Has Broken' Performance
B-Sides: Unlikely Guns N' Roses Cover, Queen Solo Named Greatest Of All Time, The White Stripes Share Classic Video and more
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Announce Album
Volbeat Release Trailer For 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Release
We Came As Romans Working On New Album and Postpone Tour
Singled Out: Iron Will's Total Recall