Wolfgang Reacts To Criticism Of Eddie Van Halen Mural

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang took to social media to react to some criticism from a fan over the mural of his father Eddie Van Halen that was unveiled at Guitar Center Hollywood earlier this week.
After a Twitter user posted a photo of the mural and a photo of Eddie and said, "I loved Eddie but that doesnt [sic] look like him at all," Wolfgang "Homie better get some glasses, because he can't see sh*t."
Wolfgang followed up with other tweets, including sharing that the photo that the mural is based on next to a photo of the actual mural. He wrote, "The mural is incredible. Literally flawless.
"I can understand 'not liking a particular piece of art' for whatever reason, but saying it doesn't look like him makes you look BIG dumb. It's not even a matter of taste, it's just straight up wrong."
He then thanks the artist who made the mural. He tweeted, "I want to extend my most heartfelt gratitude to the unfathomably talented @TheRobertVargas, and @guitarcenter for the painting of this incredible mural of my father at Guitar Center Hollywood. What an incredible honor it is to see Pop immortalized in such a beautiful way."
