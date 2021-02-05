Tommy Emmanuel Shared 'Locomotivation' Video From New Live Album

Tommy Emmanuel has released a video for "Locomotivation," which is the first single from his forthcoming live album, "Live From The Balboa Theatre," that will be released digitally on February 12th.
Emmanuel said of the show, "My memories of the Balboa show are filled with adrenaline, wonder and joy." The 17-track album will include the classic Tommy Emmanuel concert filmed on February 13 and 14, 2011 at the Balboa Theatre in San Diego, CA.
The album features special guest performers such as Pam Rose, Anthony Snape, and Frank Vignola & Vinny Raniolo. "Playing with Frank and Vinnie, singing with Pam and Anthony, having fun with the audience and working with the PBS network made it a once-in-a-lifetime event, I hope you enjoy it and feel it too!" says Tommy. Watch the video below:
