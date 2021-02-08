Steven Wilson Apologizes To Wolfgang For Eddie Van Halen Comments

Former Porcupine Tree frontman Steven Wilson took to social media to apologize to Wolfgang Van Halen for comments that he made an interview when he was asked about Eddie Van Halen.

Wilson was asked if Eddie's death had impacted him during an interview with FaceCulture. He said, "Honestly, it didn't, because I was never a fan. I know he's an extraordinary musician, and it's always sad when an extraordinary artist dies, I was never a fan of the so-called shredder mentality. And I think in many ways, he was the father of that whole kind of movement."

Wolfgang reacted to the interview after it was published. He wrote, "Damn this bums me out hard. Been a huge fan of his for years. [Porcupine Tree's] Deadwing is one of my favorite albums of all time."

Wilson himself took to social media to respond. He wrote, "Dear @WolfVanHalen, apologies, no disrespect was meant to your father, an extraordinary musician.

"I personally never owned any @VanHalen records and didn't ever get into the style of playing, but he was clearly an incredible innovator."So when asked about his passing I couldn't honestly say I was affected deeply by it, at least not in the way that my heroes Bowie or Prince's passing had affected me.

"This statement was given in honest humility. Forgive me for any offence unintentionally given, and I offer my deepest condolences."

Wolfgang then shared his reaction, "Incredibly kind of you to say, @StevenWilsonHQ. I meant no ill will in my previous tweets. As I said, the internet was exacerbating what you had said, as the internet tends to do. Still very kind of you. Be well, friend".

