Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'Tender Heart' Video

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has released a video for her new single, "Tender Heart." The clip mixes images of Wilson alongside footage of American figure skater Gracie Gold.

The ballad follows the rocker's recent cover of Steve Earle's 2004 track, "The Revolution Starts Now", which marked Wilson's first release since her 2018 solo album, "Immortal."

Wilson describes "Tender Heart" as a song that "came out of a personal struggle, but quickly evolved into a greater, more universal meaning. We as the human race are coming to realize realities we never dreamed we'd have to face - environmentally, culturally, financially, and health-wise. Humanity is coming to terms with uncomfortable, heartbreaking, terrifying truths.

"This song is for the soul whose heart is blindsided by reality, but is still soft and innocent. I hope people will identify with this song and feel they are not alone." Watch the video here.

