Ozzy Osbourne Get Animated With Post Malone For 'It's A Raid' Video

Ozzy Osbourne has released an animated music video for his collaboration with Post Malone entitled "It's A Raid". The track comes from Ozzy's latest album "Ordinary Man".

The song was inspired by a real incident in Bal Air, California while Ozzy and Black Sabbath were recording their "Vol. 4" album. Ozzy triggered the home's security system which causes police to surround the house.

Ozzy said in an interview last year that the home had "piles of marijuana and cocaine." And after the police surrounded the house, he recalled, "I'm shouting, 'IT'S A F***IN' RAIIIIID,' before hiding the drugs and ingesting cocaine while hiding in one of the home's bathrooms."

Osbourne also spoke about teaming up with Malone again. "A couple of years ago I didn't even know who Post Malone was," Ozzy said. "Since then we've worked together on two studio tracks and have performed together twice.

"Understandably Covid-19 made it difficult to get together to shoot a music video for 'It's a Raid' so we opted for this wildly imagined animated video for the final single from the Ordinary Man album."

Ozzy also shared that he is currently working on his next album, once again with producer Andrew Watt. He added that he "can't wait to for everyone to hear my new music." Watch the video below:

