Ann Wilson Shares Video Of Heart Classics From Solo Tour

(hennemusic) Ann Wilson has shared video of the performance of a number of Heart classics that were captured during her U.S. solo tour this past summer.

Wilson and her band The Amazing Dawgs can be seen delivering "Love Alive", "Magic Man", "Crazy On You", "Straight On", "Even It Up" and "Barracuda" during an August 18 appearance at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach, NH.

The summer series coincided with the release of "Howlen Live", an EP Wilson and the group recorded during a series of June 2021 shows in Florida.

The four-song package presents performances of two Heart tracks ("Crazy On You" and "Barracuda"), her 2021 single "Black Wing", and a cover of Queen's 1975 classic, "Love Of My Life."

The Amazing Dawgs feature Tom Bukovac on lead guitar, bassist Tony Lucido, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and drummer Sean Lane. Watch the live video here.

