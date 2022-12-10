Candlebox Share 'This Time Tomorrow 14' For Charity

(dmk) Candlebox has announced that they have been selected by the preeminent Milwaukee-based cancer charity This Time Tomorrow Foundation (TTTF) as its official "2022 Featured Artist."

As part of this prestigious honor, Candlebox unveiled their version of the non-profit's theme song "This Time Tomorrow 14" with their poignant video on Friday (December 9) on all DSPs and the video.

Candlebox performed the song to a live audience in mid-November at TTTF's 13th Annual Storytellers Concert & Gala where they helped generate $371,000 for the foundation, breaking the record for the charity.

"This is a great example of how the artist and the song found each other and knowing that the band who wrote "Far Behind" and "Riptide" was doing TTT 14, I knew it was going to be something special," said Cory Zimmermann, president and co-founder of TTTF. "Candlebox's 'This Time Tomorrow 14' raises the bar on so many levels. You can literally feel every note and lyric of emotion throughout the entire song. What these guys did with my song is truly astonishing and the people it will inspire is endless."

"This Time Tomorrow" was originally written by Zimmermann as a way to raise money for a friend affected by cancer and in 2011 the song was transformed into a 501 (c) (3) foundation designed to help families touched by the disease. Each year, the foundation selects an artist or band to recreate the song to help support TTT's "Random Acts Of Kindness" campaign, which donates money directly to cancer patients and their loved ones.

To coincide with the release of Candlebox's rendition of "This Time Tomorrow 14," the band is also unveiling an emotionally poignant video. Directed by Zimmermann, the vignette features exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of the recording of the song as well as a tribute to those affected by cancer.

"We are honored to be selected as TTTF's 'Featured Artist,' as this is an organization that has always been very close to our hearts," said Candlebox Frontman Kevin Martin. "We've been fortunate to know Cory for many years and are truly humbled by his selfless dedication to such a great cause. To be given the creative license to reinterpret his song and film such a moving video was an experience none of us will forget." Watch the video below:

